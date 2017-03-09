A truck stop located in a community that was struck by a tornado earlier this week is offering free showers and laundry services to victims of the storm.



The Oak Grove 70 Petro is coming to the aid of the residents after an EF3 tornado struck the small Missouri town on March 6. The truck stop is located off of exit 28 on Interstate 70.

Photo by Nikohle Barnes

The tornado damaged 483 homes and 12 commercial buildings. About a dozen people suffered injuries, but none were considered life-threatening. A truck stop employee’s home was damaged and is expected to be a total loss.



“A lot of the patrons of the truck stop, as well as family and friends, were affected,” Oak Grove 70 General Manager Steve Aderman said. “We’re doing whatever we can to help. If we see a need, we’re trying to fill that need.”



Those affected by the tornado are encouraged to use the truck stop’s shower and laundry facilities. The truck stop will ask to see identification to prove residency.



“We have plenty of soaps and shampoos for them,” Aderman said. “We realize they might not have access to that right now.”



Victims of the tornado also can use the truck stop’s charging stations for such devices as their phones and laptops.



In addition, the Wendy’s inside the truck stop delivered sandwiches to the victims and to those volunteering to clean up.



Aderman said he and other members of his staff volunteered to help with the cleanup on Wednesday.



“The people have been very appreciative,” he said.