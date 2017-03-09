Strong winds overturn trucks, cause power outages High winds wreaked havoc in the Midwest and Great Lakes, leaving more than a million people without power and overturning multiple tractor-trailers.



According to the National Weather Service, winds reached 70 mph in several Great Lakes states on Wednesday, March 8 and left about a million people without electricity in Michigan. More than 700,000 of DTE Energy’s customers lost power, and more than 290,000 of Consumers Energy’s suffered outages. More than 150,000 homes lost power in Ohio.



DTE Energy called it the “largest weather event in its history” in a press release.



Strong winds were suspected of causing a tractor-trailer to overturn onto a car on Interstate 70 in Colorado on Thursday morning, a local CBS affiliate reported. Neither driver sustained serious injuries, according to the report.



Wood TV 8 in Michigan reported that at least three semi-trucks overturned on Wednesday.



The YouTube video below shows footage of tractor-trailers overturning in Ohio.