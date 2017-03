March 8, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 The 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. requirement and once-a-week limitation on the 34-hour restart are gone for good. We’ll have that, plus information about an increase in freight and rates; a study linking crashes and truckers’ medical conditions; diesel prices’ slow, steady climb; a congressman proposing more taxes for roads; and a Senate committee looking at how we might pay for the nation’s infrastructure needs. Copyright © OOIDA Comments