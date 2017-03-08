MATS offers free app for attendees Those planning to attend the 2017 Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., can access all the information they need to know about the annual show by using their phone.



The free smartphone application provides users general information about the show, a list of exhibitors, maps for each of the sections of the Kentucky Expo Center, an events calendar, and answers to frequently asked questions. The application also answers questions about how to register and provides information about travel and hotels.



MATS, which is touted as the largest annual heavy-duty trucking event in the world, will take place March 23-25 at the Expo Center. The show boasts more than 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space and anticipates having more than 1,100 exhibitors from 45 states and 12 countries.



In addition to providing an abundance of information, the application allows attendees to customize it for their particular needs. Users can create their own schedule for the events they plan to attend, interact with others about the show through Facebook and Twitter, and receive news and messages about the show.



The application is powered by truckstop.com and is available at TruckingShow.com/MatsMobile.