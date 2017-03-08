No parking at Ormond Beach Love's during Bike Week Daytona Bike Week begins Friday, March 10, and lasts until March 19 with events planned every day. Due to the traffic in Ormond Beach, Fla., during the event, the Love’s at I-95/U.S. Highway 1 allows fueling and then trucks need to get back on the road.



There’s no long-term parking available, so it’s basically a splash and dash.



Daytona Harley Davidson is located next door to Love’s and is a major player in the Bike Week event. Love’s realizes this significantly affects trucking customers and tries to notify truckers in every way possible. According to their website, Love’s, especially the team at the Ormond Beach location, understands the inconvenience for customers during this biannual event and has engaged in much more proactive communications to ensure truckers know the effect this event will have on their routes and their needs to adhere to hours-of-service rules.



“We also hired four police officers specifically to help direct traffic at our location to ease the congestion in entering and exiting,” the website states.



For more information on 2017 Bike Week and the best way to get back on route after fueling, click here.