Hundreds of Western Star 4900s recalled over service brake issue Daimler Trucks North America is recalling approximately 450 Western Star 4900 trucks, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents. Issues with service air brakes prompted the recall.



Western Star 4900 trucks with model years 2015-2018 are affected by the recall. The aluminum air tanks on these vehicles may have improper welds possibly resulting in a rapid loss of air pressure, according to a NHTSA recall acknowledgement document. Parking brakes can suddenly apply with no warning as a result of a loss of air pressure.



Owners will be notified by DTNA and aluminum air tanks with steel, triple compartment and air tanks will be replaced for free. The recall is expected to begin April 27, 2017. For questions, call 800-547-0712 with DTNA recall number FL-732.