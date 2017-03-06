Kenworth T680 auction to support Truckers Against Trafficking A special Kenworth T680, which will be auctioned off to support Truckers Against Trafficking, will be on display this week (March 9-10) at Ritchie Bros. in Las Vegas.



Called “Everyday Heroes,” the truck previously had been shown Feb. 27-March 2 in Nashville, Tenn. It also will be shown April 13-14 in Phoenix before being placed on auction April 20 in Phoenix. Those who are interested can begin registering to bid on April 21 at the Ritchie Bros website. Online bidding will take place on June 20.



All proceeds of the Kenworth T680, which has a retail value of $157,000, will go directly to Truckers Against Trafficking, a nonprofit organization devoted to stopping human trafficking by educating, mobilizing and empowering the nation’s truck drivers and rest stop employees.



Various sponsors helped offset the cost of the truck, which is loaded with a 76-inch sleeper, 485-hp Paccar MX-13 engine, and Eaton Fuller Advantage 10-speed automated transmission.



Kendis Paris, the executive director for Truckers Against Trafficking, said that many truck drivers are already helping in the fight against human trafficking.



“Many are calling the national hotline,” Paris said. “Nearly 1,600 calls have been reported by truckers alone since the program began in 2009. Of that number, we had 503 likely human trafficking cases identified, involving nearly 1,100 victims, of which 299 were minors.”



Suspicious activity can be reported to the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 888-3737-888, or to local law enforcement.