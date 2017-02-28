|
OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records
| Tuesday, February 28, 2017
OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence:
- William H. Newlin of Winchester, Va., has been recognized for 45 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Ernie Broyles, Jr. of Great Cacapon, W.Va., has been recognized for 37 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Dennis L. Johnson of Clark, S.D., has been recognized for 35 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Dale Hadland of Beachville, Ontario, has been recognized for 31 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Donald W. Wolford, Jr. of Greencastle, Pa., has been recognized for 28 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Richard B. Donahue, Jr. of Lady Lake, Fla., has been recognized for 21 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Leo Johnson of Philadelphia, Pa., has been recognized for 18 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Frank S. Nathanson of Staten Island, N.Y., has been recognized for 14 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Sharon K. Rogers of Grants Pass, Ore., has been recognized for 14 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Barry C. Vun Cannon of Independence, Mo., has been recognized for 12 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Ken Bristo of Fenton, Mich., has been recognized for 11 years of safe, accident-free driving.
- Billy J. Haarhues of Elizabeth, Colo., has been recognized for eight years of safe, accident-free driving.
The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.
The program is sponsored by Shell Rotella.
