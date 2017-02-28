OOIDA recognizes drivers for safe driving records OOIDA recently announced honorees in the Association’s Safe Driving Award program. The following drivers have been recognized by the Association for truck driving excellence: William H. Newlin of Winchester, Va., has been recognized for 45 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Ernie Broyles, Jr. of Great Cacapon, W.Va., has been recognized for 37 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Dennis L. Johnson of Clark, S.D., has been recognized for 35 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Dale Hadland of Beachville, Ontario, has been recognized for 31 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Donald W. Wolford, Jr. of Greencastle, Pa., has been recognized for 28 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Richard B. Donahue, Jr. of Lady Lake, Fla., has been recognized for 21 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Leo Johnson of Philadelphia, Pa., has been recognized for 18 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Frank S. Nathanson of Staten Island, N.Y., has been recognized for 14 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Sharon K. Rogers of Grants Pass, Ore., has been recognized for 14 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Barry C. Vun Cannon of Independence, Mo., has been recognized for 12 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Ken Bristo of Fenton, Mich., has been recognized for 11 years of safe, accident-free driving.

Billy J. Haarhues of Elizabeth, Colo., has been recognized for eight years of safe, accident-free driving. The OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program is designed to recognize and reward OOIDA members for their safe, accident-free years while operating a commercial vehicle. Safe driving awards are available to all eligible OOIDA members who qualify based on the number of years for which the member has operated a commercial vehicle without being involved in a preventable accident.



