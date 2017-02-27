Back in August 2015, OOIDA Member Edward (Allen) Wilcher helped rescue a fellow driver whose truck caught on fire.



Wilcher, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., received a Highway Angel award for his role in helping truck driver Randolph McAfee wake up before his tractor-trailer became fully engulfed in flames while parked at a truck stop in St. Joseph, Mo.

Now, Wilcher is at it again.



The longtime truck driver witnessed an accident on Saturday, Feb. 25 on Interstate 40 near Clinton, Okla., and then helped a fellow trucker reach safety.



“Just as we topped the hill on Interstate 40, another truck ran into the back of a truck thanks to a four-wheeler that cut the first truck off,” Wilcher said. “He had to slam on his brakes, but he had no chance. They were going eastbound, and I was going westbound. I stopped, ran across the interstate and got him out of the truck just as the truck started to catch fire.”



The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.



Wilcher said he continues to communicate with McAfee, and the two plan to meet at this year’s Great American Trucking Show in Dallas. However, Wilcher said he didn’t get the name of the driver from the recent incident.



He said he feels fortunate he was in a position where he could help.



“I’ve seen many, many accidents over the years,” Wilcher said. “These two, I guess God just put me in the right spot. I’ll do it again if I have to. If I can save somebody’s life, I don’t care if I risk a little injury.”