Paccar is recalling more than 400 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents that cite an issue with the fuel system. According to NHTSA, the problem affects model years ranging from 2015 to 2018.



More specifically, the plastic fuel tee fittings may leak fuel in the engine compartment. A potential fire can occur if this fuel leak reaches an ignition source.



The following trucks are affected by the recall:

2015-2018 Kenworth K370

2015-2018 Kenworth T680

2015-2018 Kenworth T880

2017-2018 Peterbilt 567

2017-2018 Peterbilt 579

Owners will be notified and dealers will replace the fuel tees for free. A notification schedule has not been released. Questions can directed to Kenworth customer service at 425-828-5000 and Peterbilt customer service at 940-591-4000. Paccar's numbers for this recall are 17KWA and 217-A.