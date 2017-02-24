Central Freight to acquire Wilson Trucking Two less-than-truckload carriers will soon combine forces. Central Freight Lines has recently announced that it will acquire Wilson Trucking, according to a press release.



Based in Waco, Texas, Central Freight Lines has 56 terminals in 17 West and Southwest states. Wilson Trucking, based in Fishersville, Va., includes 29 terminals in nine Southeast states and the District of Columbia. The acquisition will geographically expand the network of Central Freight Lines.



Central Freight Lines will also acquire Wilson Trucking’s fleet of about 3,000 tractors and trailers. Currently, Central Freight Line operates about 9,600 tractors and trailers.



Both companies have been around close to 100 years. Central Freight Line was founded in 1925, whereas Wilson Trucking was formed just one year before.



The transaction is expected to close by March 31, 2017, according to a Wilson Trucking news release.