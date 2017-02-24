Trucker shot at during 'road rage' incident; Indiana police seek info An incident police are calling “road rage” led to someone firing shots into the cab of a tractor-trailer on Wednesday, Feb. 22, the Indiana State Police said.



According to Sgt. Ann Wojas, a truck driver on westbound Interstate 94 near Burns Harbor, Ind., was attempting to pass a slower truck. At the same time, a gray SUV approached at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass on the right.



Shortly after, shots were fired at the semi, and the truck driver was hit in the leg with a piece of plastic that was dislodged by a bullet. The SUV completed passing the tractor-trailer and continued west on I-94.



Wojas said that the truck driver was OK and that police are still searching for the driver of the SUV.



Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on how to locate the SUV can call the Indiana State Police at 219-696-6242. Copyright © OOIDA Comments