John G. “Jack” McComb, 69, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at his home in Littleton, Colo. A member of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association since 1999, he served eight years on the Association’s Board of Directors.



“Jack will be remembered for his many personal accomplishments and his professionalism,” said OOIDA Executive Vice President Todd Spencer. “He was a relentless trucking advocate and his activism was well known.”

Jack resided in the Denver metro area since 1949 with the few exceptions of short residences in Alaska, Arizona and Connecticut. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business and an MBA in finance from the University of Colorado.



He retired in 1993 from the Federal Aviation Agency after 22 years as an air traffic controller. In his diverse career, he started and operated a printing company and a corporate tax firm, as well. As a nationally registered paramedic, Jack also started a company that provided standby emergency medical services to the movie industry when shooting on remote sets.



His trucking career began in 1997 as a company driver for a large Midwestern truckload fleet. Six months later, he was offered a job as a driver trainer. He accepted and did that for a while, but it didn’t last long. One of Jack’s student drivers was particularly inept, and Jack knew he would “never be a truck driver.” Jack gave his honest appraisal to the company, which disregarded the advice. On the new driver’s first trip out, he crashed the truck.



Jack quit after that. He became an owner-operator in 1998 and was soon pulling his own dry van trailer for Landstar System.



Jack believed that the voice of the American trucker is not being heard clearly by legislators, and also by the public in general. His goal was always to make the trucker’s voice heard loud and clear by one and all in order to promote the knowledge that truckers are true professionals and should be treated with the respect and understanding they are due. To accomplish that goal, he ran for a seat on the OOIDA Board of Directors and was first elected by the membership as an alternate in January 2009. In the fall of 2010, he was moved by a board vote into a full seat and served in that capacity until the present.



In October 2012, he began hauling exclusively for two major audio/visual houses located in the Denver area. In January 2015, he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, which forced Jack to leave his driving jobs and retire from the road. However, he remained an active advocate for OOIDA and was proud to say “all my local, state and federal legislators recognize my name.” He was well known as a vocal constituent who regularly communicated with lawmakers not only on trucking issues but also on all other matters of importance. He sent multiple e-mails to all legislators and followed up with phone calls. He often visited with Colorado legislators, keeping them advised of happenings in the trucking industry on local issues, and on national issues as well.



His fellow board members and trucking friends will remember him as a valuable contributor whose presence at the OOIDA Board table will be missed.



“Jack stayed diligent and took every day as a blessing,” said Board Member Ken Becker of Montgomery, Texas. “He looked his tribulation right in the face and went forward.”



Jack was a licensed amateur radio operator and was active in Amateur Radio Emergency Service and Army MARS radio service from the HAM station that previously was in his truck. He raised horses, liked to play golf, write computer programs and spend time – even skyping – with daughter Staci McComb Usagani, and triplet granddaughters in Texas.

He and his wife Jocelyn were together 41 years. According to Jack’s wishes, no services are planned.