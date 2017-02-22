High on your early-bird MATS prep list: parking It’s time to start thinking about your March calendar and the Mid-America Trucking Show scheduled to take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC) in Louisville, Ky., March 23-25, 2017.



When you hear KEC it has nothing to do with The Colonel. KEC, KFC, it’s all Kentucky, but if you’re preparing to attend MATS this year at the KEC, get chicken off your mind and start thinking about parking.



For more than four decades, MATS has grown to become the largest annual heavy-duty trucking industry event in the world. If you’re new to the event, you may be worried that parking will be an issue. But as show management will tell you, “we’ve got this.”



Plenty of parking is available at KEC, and additional tractor-trailer parking is available for no cost at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.



Passenger vehicles will be charged $8 per day, tractor-trailers will be charged $30 per day, and spots with hook-ups will cost $50 per day and must be reserved. If you have questions regarding rates or would like to reserve a spot with hook-ups, you can contact KEC at 502-367-5384.



You must park in designated areas only. Follow the direction of parking attendants and officers. Do not block fire lanes or leave unloading vehicles unattended. Pay close attention to barriers and signage. Weather conditions can affect parking on grass and unpaved lots. Take precautions when parking in these areas. The Mid-America Trucking Show or the Kentucky Exposition Center will not be responsible for reimbursement of towing charges.



Free tractor-trailer parking will be available at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, courtesy of Exhibit Management Associates. Truckers must enter through Gate D at the stadium. For GPS, the address of the Lot D entrance is 4146 Park Blvd., Louisville, KY 40209.



The lot will be accessible from Wednesday, March 22, beginning at 7:30 a.m. through Saturday, March 24, at 6 p.m. According to show management, there are 3,000 passenger vehicle-sized spots available on a first come, first serve basis. Tractors-trailers can park at no cost during that time frame.



There will also be a free shuttle service to transport truckers and other patrons to and from the Kentucky Expo Center.



