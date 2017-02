Feb. 17, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 We’ll take a look at who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with Roses and Razzberries. Also, we’ll have information about: the abundance of roundabouts on U.S. roads; a new survey to determine which issues matter the most to the average trucker; and a U.S. representative who wants the renegotiation of NAFTA to include an end to cross-border trucking with Mexico. Copyright © OOIDA Comments