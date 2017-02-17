USDOT's Transportation Statistics Annual Report offers a wealth of information The United States Department of Transportation recently released its Transportation Statistics Annual Report (TSAR) for 2016. Included in the report is a comprehensive guide of numbers relevant to the transportation industry. Think of it as the DOT’s Pocket Guide to Transportation on steroids.



Below are some TSAR highlights related to the trucking industry. The numbers below barely scratch the surfaces of what is included in the report. For the full Transportation Statistics Annual Report, click here.



Freight movement

More than 18 billion tons of goods valued at more than $19 trillion were moved in 2015, an increase of 6.5 percent and 8.2 percent from 2012, respectively. Trucks carried more than 60 percent of both the weight and value of 2015 freight. By 2045, trucks are expected to haul slightly less than 60 percent of all freight weight and only 50 percent of the total value.



In 2015, exports and imports made up more than 11 percent of all freight weight and 21.7 percent of the value. Projections for 2045 put exports and imports at more than 17 percent of freight weight and more than 39 percent of value, lowering the share of the domestic freight.



Regarding domestic shipments by value, Alaska and North Dakota had the highest rates of exporting more goods to other states than they imported. This could be related to the relatively low population and the states’ role as a major oil exporter. California, Connecticut and Illinois were among the other states exporting more than they imported.



With the exception of Hawaii, Florida and Arizona had some of the highest rates of importing more than exporting freight. Hawaii’s unusually high rate is a result of its geographical location.



When measuring states’ domestic freight by weight, the stats look a little different. Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia export the most weight. Not coincidentally, these states are major producers of energy commodities, most notably coal. States in the West and Southeast imported more weight than exported, as well as states around the Great Lakes.



Per commodity, natural gas/coke/asphalt accounted for the highest weight. Gravel and gasoline came in at a distant second and third, respectively. Electronics accounted for the highest value, followed by motorized vehicles and mixed freight.



From 2000 to 2015, international trade increased from $2.4 trillion to $3.4 trillion, adjusted to inflation. Five of the top ten trading partners were in Asia, with trade with China representing the fastest growth from 5.8 percent of the total value of U.S. merchandise trade in 2000 to 16 percent in 2015. China is the leading U.S. trade partner, followed by Canada, Mexico, Japan and Germany. In 2000, China was ranked fourth.



NAFTA accounts for nearly 30 percent of international merchandise trade. In 2015, U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico exceeded exports. Trucks carried 64.3 percent of the NAFTA export/import value and 25.6 percent of the tonnage.



Travel time and congestion

Some of the most congested truck bottlenecks on freight-heavy highways in 2013 could be found in Chicago, Austin, Atlanta, and Houston, according to the report.



Congestion isn’t getting any better. In 2014, the average commuter was delayed an average of 42 hours each year, a number that has remained relatively stagnant for at least a decade. The amount of fuel wasted and the total cost of congestion has been steadily rising at 3.1 billion gallons and $160 billion, respectively. According to the report, the effects of congestion on truck movements accounted for $28 billion or 17.5 percent of that cost.



Extreme or heavy congestion only affected one in nine trips in 1982. Conversely, one in three trips was affected by the worst congestion levels in 2014. On a brighter note, congestion during the worst traffic peaks – at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – has decreased a few percentage points between 2011 and 2014. In fact, congestion improved within that time frame between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Congestion worsened in the early morning hours and nighttime hours.



Driving the economy

Regarding the economy, the report was clear about the importance of trucking by referring to the movement of “wheat from farms to mills, flour from mills to bakers, and bread from bakers to grocery stores, exemplify how transportation enables the production and sale of nearly everything made and consumed in the United States.”



Although for-hire transportation only accounts for nearly 3 percent of the nation’s GDP, it does deliver raw materials to other industries who contribute a higher percentage, making for-hire transportation’s indirect contribution significant.



For-hire transport also reveals where the economy is headed. The Transportation Service Index monthly report measures the volume of freight.



Safety

A popular stat getting tossed around last year was the fact that traffic deaths in 2015 experienced the largest annual percentage increase in 50 years. However, the USDOT TSAR report notes a major decrease in both the number and rate of fatalities over the last 50 years. In 1966, there were 5.5 deaths per hundred million miles of highway travel. In 2015? 1.12.



While all modes experienced an increase in deaths in 2015, large truck occupants experienced the second smallest percentage change at 1.68 percent, following only “other highway incidents” at 0.53 percent.



The report even had a special section specifically addressing truck parking:







Condition of transportation system

More trucks are on the road. More than 8.3 million “combination trucks” were registered in 2014, up more than 200,000 from the previous year. Vehicle-miles-traveled by trucks also increased by nearly 1.4 billion miles in 2014.



Total public road mileage changed little from 2010 to 2014 at 4.2 million miles. Lane-miles increased by 2 percent over the time period. Although interstate highways account for only 1.1 percent of roadway mileage, 24.8 percent of vehicle-miles were traveled on the interstates.



Regarding surface conditions of the nation’s interstates, 2.2 percent of rural interstates were in poor condition in 2014, down by 0.2 percent from 2013 but up 0.4 percent from 2011. Among urban interstate surface conditions, 5.4 percent were in poor condition a slight increase from 2011 and 2013 but down from 6.5 percent in 2000.



Bridge conditions are improving. Structurally deficient bridges have been steadily decreasing from 15.2 percent in 2000 to 9.6 percent in 2015. Functionally obsolete bridges reduced to 13.7 percent in 2015 from 15.5 percent in 2000. “Structurally deficient” is a status used to describe a bridge that has one or more structural defects that require attention. “Functionally obsolete” is a status used to describe a bridge that is no longer by design functionally adequate for its task.



Who’s moving where?

The report points out that although traveling patterns have been mostly predictable in the past, changing attitudes among the younger generations are making it difficult to predict future traveling patterns. For example, Millennials (those born after 1980) have become less dependent on automobiles as they have been more likely to establish residence in central cities. Some studies suggest Millennials are delaying the acquisition of a driver’s license.



However, data suggests this may not be the case. Among 16-24 year olds, more left the cities for the suburbs than the other way around. Furthermore, the delay to acquire a driver’s license may be due to the economy and job availability than a shifting of attitudes and behaviors. Transportation as a share of spending is higher for people under the age of 35 than for any other age group. Copyright © OOIDA Comments