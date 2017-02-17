Truck driver fatally shot in confrontation at truck stop A confrontation between two truck drivers at a truck stop in Pacific, Mo., led to the death of one of them, the Pacific Police Department said.



Bryan Tackett, a 50-year-old truck driver from Hamlin, W.V., was killed in the shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Pilot Travel Center in Pacific.



According to a news release from the police department, the two truck drivers became agitated with each other and it turned into a physical confrontation. During the confrontation, a hand gun was produced. The gun was discharged, and Tackett was struck. He was later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Mo.



The suspect was released pending a warrant through the county attorney’s office, the news release said. The police declined to release any other details about the suspect other than that he is a 51-year-old male from Clinton, Ky.



No other details about the incident were released.