A bill to pump more revenue into Indiana’s transportation infrastructure via multiple methods that concern professional drivers has cleared another hurdle on its trek to the governor’s desk.



The House voted 61-36 on Thursday, Feb. 17, to advance a bill that is touted to help the state address the $1.2 billion annually needed for roads over the next 20 years.



The 76-page bill includes plans to raise fuel use taxes by a dime, tie the tax rates to inflation, increase vehicle fees, authorize tolls, and privatize certain aspects of commercial vehicle enforcement.



Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said legislative leaders have been working six years on this bill.



“We have built a program over six years that is sustainable, and it’s long-term,” Soliday said on the House floor about his bill.



One component of the bill would remove from statute a requirement for the General Assembly to approve tolling certain portions of interstates.



The bill, HB1002, now heads to the Senate for consideration.



The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has communicated to Senate leadership, and Gov. Eric Holcomb, the concerns of its nearly 4,655 members residing in the state and thousands more professional drivers who operate on Indiana highways each day.



Mike Matousek, OOIDA director of state legislative affairs, said the Association is “dumbfounded” by the provision to remove what little oversight the General Assembly has regarding toll roads.



“By repealing the legislative approval process, the legislature is effectively washing its hands of any oversight and accountability,” he said. “Instead, all major tolling decisions will be determined by the governor and unelected government officials. At best, this is bad public policy.”



He added that the state’s decision more than a decade ago to lease the Indiana Toll Road was a disaster.



“The authorizing legislation and lease agreement were seriously flawed, traffic projections were overstated, toll rates for truck nearly tripled,” and the company running the toll road filed for bankruptcy three years ago, Matousek said.



HB1002 would also require the Indiana Department of Transportation to study tolling and submit a waiver to the Federal Highway Administration to allow tolling on existing interstates. The state would also study implementing a vehicle-miles traveled tax.



Soliday cautioned that a large portion of interstate traffic originates from outside of the state.



“We do get some money from them in diesel tax but already there is one manufacturer with an electric truck that will haul an 80,000-pound vehicle 1,200 miles on a charge. What happens to our revenue when that happens?



“The only ways we will have to collect from the folks who do the most wear on our roads – the trucking industry – is through vehicle-miles traveled and tolling. Otherwise we will subsidize them with road maintenance. So we have a study of tolling and VMT.”



OOIDA says tolling infrastructure that was constructed and maintained by tax dollars is fundamentally wrong.



Another concern highlighted by the Association is a proposed weigh-in-motion pilot program that would privatize certain aspects of commercial vehicle enforcement.



“The first-of-its-kind program will incentivize enforcement for profit, eliminate due process protections, and is a strong deterrent for law-abiding motor carriers to operate in Indiana,” Matousek said.



Also included in the lengthy bill is a plan to raise the state’s 18-cent-per-gallon gas tax and the 16-cent diesel tax by 10 cents. In addition, the state’s 11-cent surcharge tax on diesel would nearly double to 21 cents.



The taxes would also be indexed on an annual basis through 2024. Annual adjustments would be capped at one penny.



The diesel surtax would be collected at the pump instead of through quarterly tax filing reports. The change is expected to result in another $20 million annually from truck operations, according to a fiscal impact on the bill.



Rep. Mike Braun, R-Jasper, spoke in favor of the bill on the House floor. He told lawmakers that truck drivers will pay the biggest share.



“The typical owner-operator will pay $2,000 a year (in state fuel taxes),” said Braun, owner of Meyer Distributing and Meyer Logistics of Jasper, Ind.



“A small operator who operates 10 trucks is going to pay $20,000 a year. A company like ours, with more than 100 units that travel out of Indiana, that is $200,000 a year,” he said. “This is one of the rarest opportunities to use user fees to where a very few number of entities, mostly Sub S, LLCs, and a few corporations are going to be paying for the preponderance of this tax.”



Democrats at the statehouse are opposed to tax and fee increases. Instead, they are advocating for a plan to raise nearly a billion dollars annually via existing revenues and freezing corporate tax breaks.



“While I applaud all the hard work that’s gone into this ... I think we can do a little bit better. I think we can have the citizens of Indiana a little bit happier about it.” Rep. Scott Pelath, D-Michigan City, said during discussion on the bill.



Another component of the plan calls for revenue from the state’s sales tax on fuel to immediately be shifted to the state Highway Fund.



State law now allots the equivalent of one penny of the sales tax on fuel to the state highway account. The other 4.5 cents is routed to the state’s general fund.



Vehicle fees would also be implemented for all classes. A $150 annual fee would also be added on all electric vehicles registered in the state.



OOIDA encourages Indiana truck drivers to communicate any concerns about provisions in the bill with their state Senate lawmakers.



To view other legislative activities of interest for Indiana, click here.