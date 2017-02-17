DeFazio introduces 'blueprint' to redo NAFTA Calling it a “blueprint” to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, Congressman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., introduced a resolution that they say lays out the principles that “must be included in any replacement” of NAFTA.



DeFazio’s resolution includes a “21st Century Workers’ Bill of Rights” that includes eliminating incentives for companies that send jobs overseas, and requires “foreign operators to comply with U.S. transportation laws,” which is a shot at the controversial Mexican cross-border trucking program. The resolution directs President Donald Trump to initiate the renegotiation of NAFTA no later than June 1. All of the provisions included in the resolution must be agreed to by Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. before the agreement can be approved.



“For the first time in nearly a quarter-century, we have an opportunity to replace NAFTA and build a fair trade policy that works for all Americans,” DeFazio said in a Feb. 16 press release announcing the resolution. “After working with labor stakeholders and fair trade advocates, we have come up with principles that will serve as the foundation of a sustainable trade policy that will bring jobs back to the U.S. while protecting America’s environment, workers, consumers, and sovereignty.”



The proposal has support from labor and environmental groups as well as trade stakeholders like the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.



OOIDA Executive Vice President Todd Spencer praised the resolution, saying the Association supports “taking a fresh look at the other provisions of NAFTA that haven’t worked equitably.



“We’re certainly pleased that President Trump has made this an issue,” Spencer said. “And we’re pleased that Congressman DeFazio introduced this measure.”



Spencer said the Mexican cross-border trucking program is an issue that has long frustrated U.S. truckers and put them at a competitive disadvantage by allowing Mexican trucks to operate in the U.S. despite those vehicles not being under the same safety and environmental restrictions as U.S. and Canadian trucks.



“This is an issue that’s been around a long time, and it’s just been festering and festering and festering. It’s never been resolved, mainly because that provision, however vague it may be in NAFTA, was all about putting U.S. truckers at a competitive disadvantage.”



“That (cross-border) provision was certainly never integral to NAFTA,” he said. “And it goes without saying that any truck operating on U.S. highways should be in compliance with U.S. regulations.”



DeFazio’s resolution has been endorsed by: AFL-CIO, Teamsters, United Steelworkers (USW), International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), Communications Workers of America (CWA), Public Citizen, and Citizens Trade Campaign.



If negotiations are not completed and all the provisions outlined in the resolution agreed to within one year of beginning talks, the resolution directs President Trump to consider withdrawing the U.S. from NAFTA.



The principles laid out in the resolution – called “The Blueprint for America’s Future Trade Policy” – direct that any NAFTA replacement deal negotiated by President Trump must: Require strong labor and environmental standards - and ensure they are enforced;

Add strict, enforceable disciplines to fight against currency manipulation;

Eliminate procurement provisions that undermine buy America;

Require imports and foreign companies operating in the U.S. to adhere to U.S. laws;

Lower the cost of prescription drugs;

End tribunals that undermine U.S. trade enforcement laws, such as NAFTA’s Chapter 19;

Require foreign operators to comply with U.S. transportation laws;

Require strong rules of origin on cars, auto parts, and other manufactured goods;

Eliminate the dangerous ISDS provision that undermines U.S. sovereignty; and

