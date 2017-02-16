OOIDA offers videos to explain FDA sanitary transportation rule The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Online Business Education is offering a pair of videos to help truck drivers comply with the Food and Drug Administration’s new rules regarding the safe transportation of food.



While the compliance date for small carriers isn’t technically until April 2018, the word is that most shippers and brokers don’t plan to offer loads to any carrier, regardless of size, if they’re not meeting the requirements by April 2017.



The requirements for the carrier will include documented training that provides awareness of potential food safety problems that may occur, basic sanitary practices, and carrier responsibilities under the rule.



For additional explanation regarding the rule, OOIDA offers two videos on YouTube.com. The first video explains the origin of the rule, as well as the Food Safety Modernization Act and its impact on truck drivers. The second video discusses the specifics of what the rule regulates for shippers, loaders, carriers and receivers.



Each video is about 25 minutes long.



By mid-March, OOIDA anticipates having a training program video based specifically on the FDA requirements. Carriers who have completed the OOIDA class will be able to receive a certificate of completion as proof of training. Copyright © OOIDA Comments