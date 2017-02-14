Wolfgang Bernhard steps down as head of Daimler Trucks and Buses Wolfgang Bernhard has recently announced he will be stepping down as head of Daimler Trucks and Buses, according to a Daimler news release.



Bernhard informed Manfred Bischoff, chairman of the Supervisory Board, that he will not extend his current contract which expires in February 2018. According to Daimler, Bernhard is leaving the company “at his own request and for personal reasons.”



Effective immediately, Bernhard will be replaced temporarily by CEO Dieter Zetsche as Daimler seeks to appoint his successor. Zetsche is the Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and the head of Mercedes-Benz.



Bernhard became head of the Mercedes-Benz Vans division in 2009 and was appointed to the Board of Management of Daimler AG in February 2010. Until March 2013, he was a Board of Management member for Production and Procurement Mercedes-Benz Cars & Mercedes-Benz Vans. Since April 2013, he has been responsible for Daimler Trucks & Buses.



According to Reuters, Bernhard was seen as a likely candidate to take over the CEO position of Zetsche. However, Zetsche extended his contract in 2016 for another three years. That move theoretically took the 56-year-old Bernhard out of the running as Daimler is likely to promote a younger candidate to CEO when the time arrives since the company is looking for longevity within the position.



Some have speculated a possible CEO position could be available for Bernhard at Fiat Chrysler or Volkswagen, according to Reuters.