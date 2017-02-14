High winds are being blamed for causing a tractor-trailer to topple over onto a Wyoming Highway Patrol cruiser, according to a video released by the agency.



The crash, which occurred Feb. 7 on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain, when a westbound semi-truck was blown over by gusting winds on top of a parked patrol cruiser that had stopped to render assistance to two other trucks that had been blown off the interstate. The police vehicle was unoccupied, and there were no injuries reported to police or to the occupants of the truck.



Video of the crash was posted to the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page on Feb. 10. The video has been viewed more than 6.3 million times and shared more than 130,000 times.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Kelly Finn, told EastIdahoNews.com that wind gusts around the time of the crash were nearly 70 mph. A high wind advisory was also in effect at the time, prohibiting commercial vehicles on I-80 between Rawlings and Laramie. I-80 is closed to high profile vehicles when gusts reach 60 mph or greater.



“All we ask is that you please follow high wind advisories and closures when you are traveling in our great state…even if you plan to travel at reduced speeds,” the Facebook post states. “Hopefully this video illustrates why.”



Finn told the news agency that the highway patrol is “seeing less and less compliance” from trucking companies when wind advisories are in effect.



“They’re in a hurry and taking chances, and it’s dangerous,” Finn said.



Last December, the patrol issued an advisory that high wind closures are “not to be taken lightly” after investigating 80 crashes statewide between Dec. 19 and Dec. 20. During those crashes, a patrolman sustained non-life threatening injuries from a secondary high wind-related crash 30 miles west of Laramie, while investigating a previous crash.