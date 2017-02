Feb. 9, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 Terry Scruton talks to OOIDA’s Todd Spencer about the executive orders on the regulatory process recently signed by the president. We’ll also hear from Keith Goble about an infrastructure funding plan in Indiana. OOIDA has issued a Call to Action for drivers in Indiana as well. And finally, we’ll have the lowdown on the latest news affecting truckers from our OOIDA Washington, D.C., staff. Copyright © OOIDA Comments