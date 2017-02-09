Man sentenced to probation for Pennsylvania CDL scheme An associate with VN Trucking in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 36 months of probation for his role in a reincarnated carrier scheme, the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General announced.



Vitalii Vitiuk was sentenced on Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia.



Volodymyr Kurylo, a former owner of VN Trucking and AV Trinity, was previously sentenced to 10 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release. He was also ordered to forfeit $34,959 and pay a $3,000 fine.



From June 2014 through September 2015, Kurylo and Vitiuk conspired to unlawfully produce identification documents, including non-commercial learner’s permits and driver’s licenses, CDLs and CDL permits.



As part of the scheme, the OIG said they conspired to provide false residency documents to VN Trucking’s CDL students who resided outside of Pennsylvania. This enabled CDL students to illegally obtain Pennsylvania non-commercial driver’s licenses, the precursor to obtaining CDL permits and CDLs from the state.



The OIG conducted this investigation with the FBI and with the assistance of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.