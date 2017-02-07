OOIDA Senior Member Ralph Hall got a phone call in January and learned he was one of five finalists randomly chosen to win a new truck in Landstar System’s annual BCO Appreciation Days. Landstar hosts the two-day event each year to thank the independent owner-operators they call “business capacity owners.”



Ralph was told it would be a random drawing, and he’d have to be at the Jacksonville, Fla., event in order to win. He said, “I’ll be there.”

Photo courtesy of Landstar Systems Inc.

OOIDA Senior Member Ralph Hall recently won a new Peterbilt 579 in a random drawing at Landstar appreciation event. OOIDA Senior Member Ralph Hall recently won a new Peterbilt 579 in a random drawing at Landstar appreciation event.

Ralph and his girlfriend Carolyn Todd drove the 800 miles from their home in Tiptonville, Tenn., to Jacksonville, feeling lucky. Before they arrived, they spoke to their family at home.



“My 5-year-old grandson, Trenton, told his mother he saw Papa Ralph winning a big red truck,” says Ralph, who adds that Trenton is a “very intuitive boy.”



When the couple got to the Appreciation Days event, there were five cardboard boxes on a table, A, B, C and so forth. Ralph said “call Trenton and ask him if he can see which one of these boxes I need to draw from.”



Carolyn called and the boy said “B – definitely B.”



Two finalists had already drawn when it was Ralph’s turn. Trusting the advice of a 5-year-old, he drew from box B. To his shock, the 2017 Peterbilt 579 was his.



Neither Ralph nor his family had any idea what color the truck would be, so it was an added surprise when the giveaway truck turned out to be bright Pierce Red.



According to Landstar, there were 170,000 entries to win the new Peterbilt 579 in a random drawing held Jan. 26 in Jacksonville, Fla. The new Pete is the first of two trucks to be given away in this year’s “Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway.” The second will be in July.



“I drove it home, and I’m still in disbelief. Nothing like this has ever happened to me,” says Ralph, who is getting the Pete road-ready and doing the necessary paperwork this week.



Trenton is happy, too, and proud new owner of a Star Wars bicycle that was just delivered – a gift from Papa Ralph and Grandma Carolyn.