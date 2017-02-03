FMCSA orders trucker to cease operations three months after obtaining CDL Less than three months after obtaining his commercial driver’s license, a Tennessee trucker has already been deemed an imminent hazard by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and ordered to cease all operations.



On Oct. 26, 2016, Eric Scott received his CDL from the state of Tennessee. Two months later on Dec. 31 police in Berlin, Vt., arrested Scott for domestic assault at a hotel parking lot while responding to a call. Scott was found sleeping in his cab with alcohol detected on a breath test.



The day after Scott was released from police custody on Jan. 2, the truck driver jackknifed his tractor-trailer while he was headed toward Burlington, Vt., with a destination of Memphis, Tenn. After responding to the multi-vehicle crash, police detected the presence of alcohol on Scott. He was subsequently arrested for a DUI.



On Jan. 18, FMCSA issued a federal order for Scott to cease all operations and declared the trucker an imminent hazard to public safety.