A U.S. District Court judge in Utah granted certification to a nationwide class of truck drivers who allege fraud and other statutory claims against C.R. England.



Judge Robert J. Shelby approved the class action lawsuit on Tuesday, Jan. 31, paving the way for a nationwide class that could exceed 14,708 drivers. Horizon Truck Sales and Leasing, which is affiliated with C.R. England, is also named in the complaint. The certified class claims are for violations of the Utah Business Opportunity Disclosure Act, the Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Utah Truth in Advertising Act, as well as common law claims for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, unjust enrichment and breach of fiduciary duty for all independent contractor lease operators.



Plaintiffs Charles Roberts and Kenneth McKay, who drove for C.R. England as independent contractors and leased trucks from Horizon in 2009, allege that the defendants developed a fraudulent plan to induce thousands of people to enroll in C.R. England’s driver training schools by promising students the choice of eventual employment as a company driver or the ability to earn a desirable income driving as an independent contractor.



However, the plaintiffs claim that weren’t many company driver positions available, and students in the driver training schools were subjected to a “misinformation campaign” to convince them to lease trucks from the defendants and become independent contractor drivers for C.R. England.



The complaint alleges that as many as thousands of students were persuaded to invest substantial sums of money to lease trucks from the defendants. The plaintiffs claim that many of these drivers were left “debt-ridden.”



“Effectively what’s been alleged is that C.R. England and Horizon were operating in a way to engineer having drivers choose the independent contractor lease option,” said Ben Glicksman, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “What we contend and allege is that the methods they used were unfair, because they were providing representations that were no longer or were never accurate depictions of what those drivers would make.”



Horizon and C.R. England, which is a nationwide trucking company headquartered in West Valley City, Utah, responded by calling the allegations “fiction,” and saying that “myriad individualized issues make this case unsuitable for class certification.”



The parties differ in their views of Horizon’s relationship to C.R. England. The defendants say the corporations are separate but affiliated entities, while the plaintiffs contend that Horizon is part of C.R. England’s “empire.”



Judge Shelby certified a nationwide class of C.R. England drivers who meet all of the following criteria:

Signed the vehicle leasing agreement with Horizon;

Signed the independent contractor operating agreement with C.R. England;

Did the above during the applicable statute of limitations period; and

Drove at least one day as an independent contractor lease operator for C.R. England.

The judge directed the plaintiffs to propose a plan within 30 days on how to notify the class members.