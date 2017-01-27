Three new Love's locations adds up to 183 more truck parking spaces Love’s Travel Stops has opened three new locations in Kansas, Ohio and Texas. The three locations add up to a total of 183 truck parking spaces for trucking customers.



The location in Cunningham, Kan., is located at U.S. Highway 400/54 and Southwest 170th Avenue, which is approximately 60 miles west of Wichita. A Subway restaurant will be included at this location.



Ohio’s newest Love’s is located in Springfield at Interstate 70, Exit 59. This is just west of Columbus and includes a Subway and Wendy’s.



In Texas, Love’s has built a new truck stop in Hereford at U.S. Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 385. The Hereford location features a Carl’s Jr. fast food restaurant, famous for its charbroiled burgers.



All three travel stops are open 24/7 and offer gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh fruit, name-brand snacks, showers, Cat scales, DEF and other driver services.



For more information about Love's locations, visit Loves.com.