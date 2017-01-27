Love’s Travel Stops has opened three new locations in Kansas, Ohio and Texas. The three locations add up to a total of 183 truck parking spaces for trucking customers.
The location in Cunningham, Kan., is located at U.S. Highway 400/54 and Southwest 170th Avenue, which is approximately 60 miles west of Wichita. A Subway restaurant will be included at this location.
Ohio’s newest Love’s is located in Springfield at Interstate 70, Exit 59. This is just west of Columbus and includes a Subway and Wendy’s.
In Texas, Love’s has built a new truck stop in Hereford at U.S. Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 385. The Hereford location features a Carl’s Jr. fast food restaurant, famous for its charbroiled burgers.
All three travel stops are open 24/7 and offer gourmet coffee, fountain drinks, fresh fruit, name-brand snacks, showers, Cat scales, DEF and other driver services.
For more information about Love’s locations, visit Loves.com.