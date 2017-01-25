Pennsylvania trucking company owner sentenced for carrier fraud scheme The owner of a Pennsylvania trucking company has pleaded guilty to charges related to a “chameleon carrier” scheme. The man attempted to illegally create a mirror image of a trucking company the feds had ordered to shut down in January 2015.



Volodymyr Kurylo, owner of VN Trucking and AV Trinity, was sentenced on Jan. 19 for his role in a plot to reincarnate a carrier shut down by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.



From June 2011 to approximately December 2015, Kurylo operated VN Trucking, a company that assisted students in obtaining their CDL, including training. Kurylo falsified residency documents for students who lived outside of Pennsylvania. The man and a co-conspirator fabricated false utilities bills as proof of residence for some students, according to a federal court indictment.



In December 2014, FMCSA gave VN Trucking an unsatisfactory rating following a compliance review and ordered the company to cease all operations in January 2015. That order went into effect in February 2015. Approximately one month later, FMCSA found that AV Trinity, another company owned by Kurylo, was just a “reincarnation of VN Trucking” and subsequently ordered that company to cease all operations, which went into effect in April 2015.



Perhaps Kurylo’s biggest mistake was continuing to use a VN Trucking bank account to receive revenue and pay expenses. Kurylo tried to use other carriers to mask the business being operated by VN Trucking’s trucks and drivers.



On Jan. 19, a federal judge sentenced Kurylo to 10 months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $3,000 fine, and the forfeiture of nearly $35,000.