Jan. 17, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 Mark Reddig discusses the benefits of keeping your engine oil in good shape with Jerry Sims. Reed Black and Keith Goble talk about plans in New Jersey to allow third-party CDL testing. We’ll have details on an OOIDA Call to Action. And a hearing this week will look at ways for small businesses to have more input on the regulatory process. Terry Scruton finds out more from Laura O’Neill-Kaumo. Copyright © OOIDA Comments