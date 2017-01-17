Averitt Express awarded Flag of Freedom for commitment to hiring veterans The Missouri Division of Workplace Development recently recognized Averitt Express for its commitment to hiring military veterans, presenting Averitt with the Flag of Freedom honor as part of its Show-Me Heroes program.



Averitt is based in Cookville, Tenn., and has a service center in St. Louis.



More than 20 percent of Averitt’s current employees have served in the U.S. military. Additionally, Averitt has pledged to add 1,200 more veterans to its team by 2020.



"We're very humbled to receive this recognition from the Show-Me Heroes program," said Elise Leeson, Averitt's vice president of human resources. "Adding veterans to our team is a win-win for everyone, because they know the importance of teamwork and helping each other for a common cause. They're also dedicated to providing outstanding service, and that makes them a great fit for our unique culture."