Select motor carriers required to respond to FMCSA drug survey A portion of trucking companies will soon receive notification from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that they will be required to submit their 2016 Department of Transportation drug and alcohol testing program results within 60 days.



The annual Drug and Alcohol Information Survey results from truck and bus companies are used to determine the random testing rates for the following year.



Carriers notified by the FMCSA that they have been selected to submit survey results are required to respond by March 15, 2017.



Failing to respond could result in civil penalties, the FMCSA said.



Additional information on the FMCSA’s drug and alcohol testing rules can be found here.



Drivers and carriers with further questions can contact the FMCSA by email at FMCSADrugAndAlcohol@dot.gov, or by phone at 202-366-4844.