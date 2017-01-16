New Jersey trucking company owner arrested for $1 million in unpaid tolls Evading tolls can lead to hefty fines, but one New Jersey truck company owner took it to the extreme. Lester Morales, 34, of Little Ferry, N.J., was recently arrested for avoiding more than $1 million in tolls over a 13-month period, according to the New Jersey State Police.



Morales, owner of EAB Transport LLC/Do it Right Trucking, used a delinquent E-ZPass account for his fleet. Approximately 100 trucks for the Jersey City company were going through tolls more than 100 times per day, according to the press release.



During the two-month investigation, law enforcement discovered that Morales was at an airport to board a flight to Aruba. Port Authority Police were contacted and Morales was immediately arrested at Newark Airport on Thursday, Jan. 12. Morales was charged with theft of services.



“Lester Morales was responsible for operating his company, Do it Right Trucking, but unfortunately he was doing it wrong by racking up more than $1 million in unpaid tolls and administrative fees,” said Colonel Rick Fuentes, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, in a statement. “Our detectives will work closely with our partners from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey Turnpike Authority to ensure justice is served.” Copyright © OOIDA Comments