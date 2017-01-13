Migrating massive databases to the cloud has created quite a thunderstorm for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s efforts to upgrade its registration and biennial update system. The Unified Registration System’s rules are being suspended effective Jan. 14, 2017. The regulations would require online registration.



During the suspension, truckers, brokers and other entities needing to file should follow the same procedures and forms used to submit to FMCSA as they do now.



OOIDA Director of Regulatory Affairs Scott Grenerth said the notice is set to be published in the Federal Register on Jan. 17 and will be available online.



