Pilot Flying J adds more than 1,300 parking spaces in 2016 Pilot Flying J had a busy year in 2016, adding 58 locations to its portfolio, including 41 Speedway/Wilco conversions and 17 new travel centers.



Truckers in the Southeast have probably noticed a lot more Pilot Flying J signs in the past year. After a joint venture with Speedway LLC, 41 Speedway locations made the switch to PFJ. Additionally, PFJ opened 17 new travel centers across the nation.



Including the 41 pre-existing locations that were formerly Speedway, PFJ added 4,200 parking spaces under its banner, a total of 74,000 across the country. At the 17 new locations alone, more than 1,300 trucking spaces were added to the infrastructure by PFJ in 2016, including spaces brought back from rebuilds, according to a Pilot Flying J spokesperson.



PFJ’s 2016 expansion also included 320 showers, bringing the nationwide total to 5,100 showers. The 17 new locations also added more than 1,000 local jobs. More than 750 PFJ locations are now scattered across North America.



Pilot Flying J also expanded its technology last year. The new myPilot app was recently launched, allowing truckers to pay for fuel through the app rather than carrying around a bunch of cards or cash. The app also allows drivers to check which diesel pump is likely to open up next, reserve a shower, view store listings, get directions, and receive and store electronic receipts.



Drivers can save 3 cents per gallon on gasoline and diesel when using myPilot. Apple users can download the app at the App Store and Android users can find it at Google Play.