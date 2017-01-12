Police in Ontario seek three suspects who hijacked truck, bound driver Canadian authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects accused of hijacking a tractor-trailer and leaving the driver bound in the trailer.



The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at a business on Cornwall Road, in the city of Oakville, according to a police report from the Halton Regional Police Service.



According to the report, a lone male employee of the business had just started his shift and was preparing to transport automotive products to a Ford plant located in Oakville, when he observed a 2005 red Kia Sedona minivan rapidly approaching his position. As the van stopped, one suspect exited and advanced on the trucker, demanding he enter the rear of the trailer and threatening him with a firearm. The driver complied, and the truck was driven out of the parking lot by the suspect.



Police say the truck and trailer traveled northbound, while the trucker who was locked in the trailer noticed a slight gap between the doors and tried to gain the attention of the public by sliding his hand through and waving, hoping someone would call 911. Authorities say suspects in the van were following the truck, and signaled to the suspect who was driving to pull over so the door could be securely closed.



Police say the truck and trailer were then driven to an unknown area for approximately 60 minutes, before it was parked at 2560 South Sheridan Way in the City of Mississauga, where the victim was ordered out of the trailer and into another trailer. The driver was ordered to lie on his stomach where his hands and legs were secured and that trailer door closed.



Police say the victim overheard the suspects saying that the load contained within the first trailer was of no use to them. They fled the scene, leaving the original truck and trailer and the victim inside the second trailer. The victim was trapped inside the second trailer for approximately 90 minutes until he freed himself. At that time he began yelling and striking the doors until a passerby heard his calls for help, releasing him and calling police.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Halton Regional Police Service – Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2216, or contact Crime Stoppers "See something, Hear something, Say something" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca, or by texting "Tip201" with your message to 274637 (crimes).