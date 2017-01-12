Atlanta chiropractor enters not guilty plea to falsifying DOT exams Dr. Anthony Lefteris, an Atlanta chiropractor who was charged with submitting false information and making false statements to the Department of Transportation, entered a not guilty plea on Dec. 28.



His plea, however, does not affect the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s decision to revoke about 6,600 of the medical certificates that Lefteris issued in the past two years. The FMCSA announced its decision in December and began sending letters to affected drivers toward the end of the month. Drivers who received medical certificates from Lefteris will have 30 days from the date posted on the letter to be recertified by a medical examiner on the national registry.



The FMCSA said it recommends that drivers who know they received their medical certification from Lefteris not wait for a letter before making arrangements to be retested.



Lefteris, who served as a certified medical examiner operating out of the Petro Stopping Center in Atlanta, faces multiple counts of submitting false information and making false statements to the DOT. An undercover operation conducted by the Georgia Department of Public Safety revealed that examinations were incomplete, required tests were not performed, and information on the medical examination forms was falsified, the FMCSA said. A federal complaint against Lefteris, 71, was filed Dec. 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 20.



The FMCSA removed Lefteris from the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners on Dec. 2.



Drivers who may have stopped in the Atlanta area but are not sure who performed their exam should immediately check and take the required retesting if necessary, FMCSA Spokesman Duane DeBruyne said.



According to the FMCSA, Lefteris granted about 6,600 current medical certificates. Drivers affected are from 48 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. Most of the drivers are residents of Georgia.



Affected drivers who fail to receive medical recertification within the 30-day time frame will have their commercial driver’s license downgraded, and the driver will be medically disqualified from operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.



A list of certified medical examiners and reviews of those examiners can be found at the OOIDA website.



Drivers and carriers with further questions regarding this situation can contact the FMCSA via email at FMCSAmedical@dot.gov, or by calling 202-366-4001.