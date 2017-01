Jan. 11, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 In the Canadian province of Ontario, a carbon tax is no longer a concept; it’s reality. We’ll have that, plus information about a fairly strong start in the New Year for freight and rates; a truck stop chain now adding hotels; a slowdown in the rising price of diesel; who that new voice you’ve heard on Land Line Now belongs to; and a roundtable of researchers discussing automated vehicles. Copyright © OOIDA Comments