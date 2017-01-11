Volvo recalls thousands of trucks for faulty electronic air dryer Volvo Truck North America is recalling more than 6,000 VNL, VNM and VNX trucks due to issues with the electronic air dryer that can potentially affect brake performance, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.



More specifically, certain 2013-2017 VNL, VNM and VNX trucks manufactured from April 11, 2012 through Sept. 30, 2016 have electronic air dryers with cycling parameters set too low at one-third of the required volume of air to purge the drying substance, according to NHTSA.



According to NHTSA, as a result, condensation can accumulate, allowing oil and water to contaminate the brake system. Brake performance can be negatively affected in cold weather and other conditions. Periodically draining the wet tank and replacing the air dryer filter may help prevent future problems.



Volvo's recall is proactive as no reports of accidents related to the defect have been identified. Affected vehicles will have the control module reprogrammed to correct parameters, and air dryer filters will be replaced. Owners will be notified by Feb. 17. The NHTSA recall number is 16V928.