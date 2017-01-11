Northbound I-465 lanes reopen west of Indianapolis after bridge strike The Indiana Department of Transportation announced all lanes of Interstate 465 west of Indianapolis reopened on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Nearly four miles of I-465 northbound were closed Tuesday morning after a mobile car crusher struck and severely damaged the overhead U.S. 36/Rockville Road bridge.



Lane closures on U.S. 36/Rockville Road remain in effect until bridge repairs are completed, INDOT announced via press release.



Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a tractor-trailer hauling a mobile car crusher struck the bridge deck over I-465 during morning rush hour. According to police, the car crusher experienced a mechanical issue, causing the hydraulic piston of the mobile crusher to extend upward, striking the bridge.



INDOT reports that the collision damaged four of about 14 load-bearing girders over I-465 northbound. The bridge has been partially reopened for local traffic. INDOT urges through traffic to avoid the area unless they are accessing nearby homes or businesses.



According to the release, INDOT will work with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to monitor the area and make temporary adjustments to signage and traffic signals as needed to improve traffic flow.



Bridge repairs are anticipated to take several months in order to reopen U.S. 36/Rockville Road to all lanes.



INDOT anticipates it will take a few months to reopen the U.S. 36/Rockville Road bridge to all lanes and ramps over I-465 northbound. INDOT will continue to keep the public updated on repair progress. The agency has text and email alert signups available here. It also encourages motorists to follow the agency’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates. Copyright © OOIDA Comments