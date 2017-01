Jan. 10, 2017 – Land Line Now on Sirius XM 146 Terry Scruton gets important tips on distracted driving from the guys at Road Law. Reed Black and Keith Goble have details on a plan in New Jersey to alert drivers to hit-and-run incidents. Terry talks to OOIDA’s Collin Long about the confirmation hearing for Elaine Chao that takes place tomorrow. Copyright © OOIDA Comments