Arizona woman faces manslaughter charge in wreck that killed trucker An Arizona woman is facing charges of manslaughter and impaired driving following a wreck that killed a Los Angeles truck driver



The suspect, 20-year-old Alexis Marie Elias, was involved in two collisions in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. The collisions on Arizona State Route 85 near Gila Bend resulted in the death of trucker Luis Flores, 43, of Los Angeles.



According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at approximately 4:52 a.m., a passenger vehicle was rear-ended at a high rate of speed by another passenger vehicle southbound along SR 85 at milepost 122.9. The victim’s vehicle came to a final rest to the right and off of the roadway.



Flores, who was pulling a load of groceries, rear-ended the at-fault vehicle that was partially blocking SR 85. The crash caused Flores' tractor-trailer to roll over, killing him.