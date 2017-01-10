Committee and subcommittee membership continues to take shape with the U.S. Senate Republican leadership announcing more assignments on Tuesday.



Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation announced the chairmanship and subcommittee rosters for the majority party.



The Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and Merchant Marine Infrastructure, Safety, and Security will be chaired by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.



She will be joined on the committee by:

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.

While the vast majority of hearings directly related to trucking will be held before the Surface Transportation subcommittee, the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet could see some trucking-related activity with emerging autonomous vehicle technology.



That subcommittee will be chaired by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.



He will be joined on the committee by:

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.

The Senate Democratic leadership is expected to announce its subcommittee rosters in the upcoming days.



The full Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation will hold its first hearing of the 115th Congress when it convenes the nomination hearing for Elaine Chao, President-elect Donald Trump’s selection for U.S. Secretary of Transportation. That hearing is set for 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11.