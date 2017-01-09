When Nate Boring learned that he was a recipient of the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship in 2007, it was a joyous occasion.



“I got the letter on the day of my senior prom,” Boring said. “I was in my tux and everything. It was $8,000 that I wouldn’t have to worry about.”



Boring, a son of OOIDA Senior Member James Boring, put the scholarship to good use. He earned degrees in political science and sociology from Penn State University in December 2011. After graduating from Penn State, he earned his law degree from Duquesne University in May 2015.



Each year, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund awards one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships. The students, who must be children, grandchildren or legal dependents of OOIDA members, are selected in a blind evaluation conducted by the Scholarship Advisory Committee.



“Getting the OOIDA scholarship was huge,” Boring said. “It was definitely the biggest scholarship I received. Funding my undergraduate career was my biggest challenge.”



Boring passed his bar exam in July 2015 and started working for the Dodaro, Matta and Cambest Law Firm in Pittsburgh last year.



“It’s nice to get a steady paycheck for the first time in 27 years,” he said.



The applications for this year’s OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship must be postmarked by Feb. 1.



Students must submit an application, a 500 word essay, and a transcript from high school or an institution of higher learning.



Scholarship awards are transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for a total of four years. The funds can be used for tuition or any legitimate school-related expenses.



Go to the OOIDA website to learn more about the scholarship program and to download an application.