Intermodal email to carriers sheds light on California drayage rule For years, trucking companies with vehicles entering the Golden State have faced a growing list of emission requirements accompanied by assorted inspections, fines and strongly worded news releases.



Come 2017, noncompliance with at least one rule will prevent trucks from entering one company’s private facility.



Trucks hauling freight to and from port complexes fall under California’s Drayage Truck Regulation, or DTR – a rule that requires companies doing business with companies that use noncompliant trucks to report the trucks to authorities.



In order to ensure it remains compliant, one of the nation’s largest freight movers is implementing a list of rules of its own it will roll out in 2017. “No gate rejection will occur,” the email states.



According to an email sent by Union Pacific, all trucks entering intermodal facilities in California will be notified of their requirement to register trucks with CARB’s Drayage Truck Registry beginning Jan. 3. “No gate rejection will occur,” says the email.



On April 3, the email states, if truck information for the truck entering the company’s California intermodal facility does not match with tractor information in the Drayage Truck Registry, the truck’s interchange receipt will advise the specific truck license plate is not registered in the registry. “No gate rejection will occur,” the email says.



By June 1, however, trucks with information that doesn’t match CARB’s DTR info “will be rejected if the specific tractor plate information is not registered,” the email states.



"Please take the time to register all drayage trucks in the DTR," the email states. "The truck license plate information in the DTR must match the truck plate information entered during the gate transaction at the intermodal facility level. Proper verification will ensure your drivers do not experience additional delays at the intermodal facility."