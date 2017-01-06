TRACER ALERT: Blue International 9400 stolen in Florence, S.C. A blue 1999 International 9400 was reported stolen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6903 Dupont Drive in Florence, S.C. The truck has “E&J Transportation” on the sides in white letters.



TRACER lists a South Carolina license plate of P741066 and a VIN number of 2HSFHAER8XC081632 for the truck.



A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the truck. Call 202-246-2698.



TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.



Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.



Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons, etc.