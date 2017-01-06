MATS 2017: Look who is back Mack, Pete and Western Star will be Kentucky-bound at the end of next month. The three are among the latest big players who have committed to exhibits at the Mid-American Trucking Show March 23-25 in Louisville. A month ago, Cummins and Kenworth announced their intention to return after skipping last year’s show.



Adam Weckman of Exhibit Management Associates told Land Line that as of Jan. 5, 2017, a significant participation is expected.



“We have more than 750 exhibitors committed, including Cummins, Kenworth Trucks, Mack Trucks, Peterbilt, Western Star Trucks, and many of their critical suppliers,” said Weckman. “We expect to surpass 1,000 exhibitors and 1 million square feet of exhibits, representing the entire heavy-duty trucking industry under one roof.”



Weckman said MATS show producers also expect significant participation from OEM truck/trailer suppliers as well as trailer manufacturers.