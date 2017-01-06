Mary Johnston Scholarship deadline is approaching The clock is ticking for high school seniors to apply for an OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship.



Scholarship applications and all required materials must be postmarked by Feb. 1.



Each year, the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship Fund awards one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships. The students, who must be children, grandchildren or legal dependents of OOIDA members, are selected in a blind evaluation conducted by the Scholarship Advisory Committee.



Students must submit an application, a 500 word essay, and a transcript from high school or an institution of higher learning.



Scholarship awards are transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for a total of four years. The funds can be used for tuition or any legitimate school-related expenses.



Go to the OOIDA website to learn more about the scholarship program and to download an application.