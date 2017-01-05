TRACER ALERT: White Wabash reefer stolen in Swedesboro, N.J. A white 2007 Wabash reefer was stolen on Jan. 4 at 400 Heron Drive in Swedesboro, N.J. The trailer has stainless steel bumpers and doors.



TRACER lists a Pennsylvania license plate of PT295B8 and a VIN number of 1JJV532W97S003540 for the trailer.



A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the recovery of the trailer. Call 202-246-2698.



TRACER, the Transportation Alert Communication and Emergency Response program, was launched in 2009 by OOIDA. The program is a two-way communication system that sends alerts to members and coordinates information received from trucking members.



Members can sign up to receive text messages and email alerts for truck thefts and missing persons.



Truckers may call the TRACER hotline at 866-950-2291 or visit TracerSystem.us to get the latest advisory or if they have information to report about stolen cargo or missing persons, etc.