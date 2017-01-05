Second consecutive decrease for NAFTA truck freight in October The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports that in October trucks moved more than 65 percent of NAFTA freight – with trains, planes, ships and pipelines picking up the rest. Rail and pipeline freight were the only modes to experience an increase compared to October 2015.



The value of freight hauled across the borders increased by more than 2 percent compared with September when freight was down more than 2 percent from the previous month, bringing the freight flow back to August levels. Year-to-date, nine of 10 months experienced a loss, with October’s decrease value lying in the middle.



Compared to October 2015, freight was down 3.6 percent. August experienced the only year-to-year increase in 2016 at 0.7 percent, the first since December 2014 when freight increased by more than 5 percent.



Trucks were responsible for nearly $61 billion of the $93.2 billion of imports and exports in October. Rail came in second with more than $14 billion.



Freight totaled $93.165 billion, up more than $2 billion from the previous month and a decrease of more than $3 billion from October 2015.



Air freight experienced the steepest decline at 12.7 percent after an increase of 3.4 percent in September, the only increase in September other than rail. Trucks had a 6.1 percent decrease, the second consecutive month of a year-to-year decrease. Pipeline freight was up 21.8 percent, the largest increase in October, followed by rail at 6.2 percent.



More than 60 percent of U.S.-Canada freight was moved by trucks, followed by rail at 16.1 percent. U.S.-Mexico freight went down by 4.7 percent compared with October 2015. Of the $46.6 billion of freight moving in and out of Mexico, trucks carried 70 percent of the loads.